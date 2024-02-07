Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of TLSNY stock opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Telia Company AB has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $5.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.49.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Telia Company AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.09. Telia Company AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 1,150.00%.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

