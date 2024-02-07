Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.
View Our Latest Report on TLSNY
Telia Company AB (publ) Trading Up 1.1 %
Telia Company AB (publ) Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Telia Company AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.09. Telia Company AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 1,150.00%.
About Telia Company AB (publ)
Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Telia Company AB (publ)
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- AMD, Broadcom, Marvell, Nvidia: Big gainers from new AI spending
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Is the dip in Atlassian stock a sneaky buy opportunity?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Caterpillar stock hits new highs; time to ring the register?
Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.