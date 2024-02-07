Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $147.15

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 147.15 ($1.84) and traded as low as GBX 147.12 ($1.84). Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 149.20 ($1.87), with a volume of 688,185 shares traded.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -409.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 22.00 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 147.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 147.55.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

