Tempur Sealy International (TPX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect Tempur Sealy International to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

TPX stock opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $52.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4,996.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TPX shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

