Tempur Sealy International (TPX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect Tempur Sealy International to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Tempur Sealy International Price Performance
TPX stock opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $52.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.76.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4,996.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Tempur Sealy International Company Profile
Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.
