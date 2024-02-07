Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $65.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Tenable traded as high as $53.50 and last traded at $50.86, with a volume of 537273 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.63.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tenable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $190,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,964,731.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $190,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,964,731.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $110,504.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,753,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,857 shares of company stock valued at $2,717,008. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,934,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tenable by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,028,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,668,000 after purchasing an additional 810,831 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Tenable by 1,772.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,939,000 after purchasing an additional 603,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tenable by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,138,000 after purchasing an additional 595,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Tenable by 114.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,006,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,103,000 after purchasing an additional 537,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average is $44.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

