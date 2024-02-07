Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.030-1.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $895.0 million-$905.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $905.1 million. Tenable also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.03-1.10 EPS.

Tenable Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of TENB traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.14. 1,679,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,860. Tenable has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $53.50. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.68 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Get Tenable alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TENB. Barclays dropped their price target on Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital raised Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $190,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,964,731.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,787 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $110,504.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,774 shares in the company, valued at $8,753,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $190,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,538 shares in the company, valued at $10,964,731.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,857 shares of company stock valued at $2,717,008. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tenable

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,138,000 after purchasing an additional 595,338 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $659,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,559,000. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.