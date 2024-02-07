Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Redburn Atlantic

Equities researchers at Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TME. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.47.

NYSE:TME opened at $9.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.55. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.63. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 391,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 225,634 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 88.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after acquiring an additional 846,710 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 16.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

