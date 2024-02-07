Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Gap Down to $9.80

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.80, but opened at $9.39. Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares last traded at $9.69, with a volume of 1,156,156 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.47.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.63. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 87.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,608,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,297,884 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 436.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,735,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480,718 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,056,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,621 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 75.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,245,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,194,000. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.