Tenet Healthcare (THC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect Tenet Healthcare to post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $88.44 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $49.76 and a 12-month high of $90.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $331,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,646.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,639,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,612,000 after buying an additional 1,491,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,775,000 after purchasing an additional 77,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,368,000 after purchasing an additional 78,687 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,446,000 after purchasing an additional 415,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,702,000 after buying an additional 21,960 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading

