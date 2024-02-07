Tenet Healthcare (THC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THCGet Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect Tenet Healthcare to post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $88.44 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $49.76 and a 12-month high of $90.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $331,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,646.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,639,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,612,000 after buying an additional 1,491,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,775,000 after purchasing an additional 77,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,368,000 after purchasing an additional 78,687 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,446,000 after purchasing an additional 415,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,702,000 after buying an additional 21,960 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

