Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $131.25

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $131.25 and last traded at $131.09, with a volume of 22992 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $129.18.

TXRH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Texas Roadhouse from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.55.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.69%.

In related news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $239,691.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,735. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $562,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,108,792.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $239,691.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,991 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth $8,748,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1,293.6% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 66,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,432,000 after acquiring an additional 61,444 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 43.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 268,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,781,000 after acquiring an additional 81,679 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at $635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

