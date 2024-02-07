TG Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

TG Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $15.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -54.82 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.54. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Insider Transactions at TG Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $809,430.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,263,845.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $333,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,467.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $809,430.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,969 shares in the company, valued at $10,263,845.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

