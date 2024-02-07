The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 63.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,007 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,050 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $11,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL increased its stake in Boeing by 21.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 86.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 1,335.3% during the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 33,904 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Boeing by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $198,781,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 15.5% during the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,160 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $16,899,000 after acquiring an additional 11,858 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $212.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,665,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,742,609. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.51 billion, a PE ratio of -56.66, a PEG ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.58.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Edward Jones downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.63.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

