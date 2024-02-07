The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stock Position Reduced by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CG shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

The Carlyle Group stock traded up $3.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.57. 2,698,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,797. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.71 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $44.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.93.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $776.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.81 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

