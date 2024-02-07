The City of London Investment Trust (LON:CTY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $402.01

The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 402.01 ($5.04) and traded as low as GBX 395 ($4.95). The City of London Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 397.50 ($4.98), with a volume of 840,328 shares changing hands.

The City of London Investment Trust Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 402.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 395.29. The firm has a market cap of £2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3,054.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03.

Get The City of London Investment Trust alerts:

The City of London Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.05 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The City of London Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15,384.62%.

About The City of London Investment Trust

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The City of London Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The City of London Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.