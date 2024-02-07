The City of London Investment Trust (LON:CTY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $402.01

The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 402.01 ($5.04) and traded as low as GBX 395 ($4.95). The City of London Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 397.50 ($4.98), with a volume of 840,328 shares changing hands.
The City of London Investment Trust Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 402.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 395.29. The firm has a market cap of £2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3,054.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03.
The City of London Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.05 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The City of London Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15,384.62%.
About The City of London Investment Trust
The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
