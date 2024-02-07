The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.120–0.090 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $200.0 million-$205.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $230.2 million. The Container Store Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -0.400–0.370 EPS.

The Container Store Group Trading Down 41.8 %

TCS traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.99. 1,850,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,210. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The Container Store Group has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $5.18. The firm has a market cap of $51.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 16,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $30,421.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 754,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,468.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,649,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after buying an additional 113,263 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,590,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,164,000 after purchasing an additional 125,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,556,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 150,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,707,000 after purchasing an additional 95,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Container Store Group by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,324,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 331,668 shares during the period. 69.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.

