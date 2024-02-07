The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.120–0.090 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $200.0 million-$205.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $230.2 million. The Container Store Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -0.400–0.370 EPS.
The Container Store Group Trading Down 41.8 %
TCS traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.99. 1,850,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,210. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The Container Store Group has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $5.18. The firm has a market cap of $51.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.20.
Insider Transactions at The Container Store Group
In other news, CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 16,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $30,421.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 754,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,468.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About The Container Store Group
The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than The Container Store Group
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Insiders are selling these hot stocks on track for higher prices
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Mullen Automotive stock gains traction, can it reverse course?
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Qualcomm extends Apple, Samsung deals, stock up on AI growth
Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.