The Cooper Companies, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $3.10 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cooper Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp analyst B. Fishbin expects that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cooper Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.82 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.69 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.30.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $374.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $367.79 and its 200-day moving average is $353.67. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $303.74 and a 1 year high of $399.62.

Shares of Cooper Companies are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, February 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 20th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The medical device company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $927.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.57 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,368,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,241,927,000 after acquiring an additional 70,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,377,879 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,678,610,000 after buying an additional 152,712 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,278,069 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $873,480,000 after buying an additional 189,308 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $909,458,000 after buying an additional 10,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,627,596 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $517,592,000 after buying an additional 62,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.03, for a total value of $50,404.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.03, for a total transaction of $50,404.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.55, for a total transaction of $110,565.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,820 shares of company stock worth $29,115,939 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

