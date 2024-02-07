The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Sold by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lessened its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,435 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,948,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,084 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,020,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,675,000 after acquiring an additional 20,875 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,892,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,732,000 after acquiring an additional 88,518 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,381,000 after buying an additional 975,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,098,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,316,000 after buying an additional 38,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DSGX traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $88.75. 142,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.49 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.19. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.59 and a 12 month high of $92.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

