The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Performance

Shares of DXYN opened at $0.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.40. The Dixie Group has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $1.36.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.58 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 76.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Dixie Group

About The Dixie Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Dixie Group by 51.7% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,289,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 439,239 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Dixie Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in The Dixie Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.