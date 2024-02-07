The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.23 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Estée Lauder Companies in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.42. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Estée Lauder Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.35.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $146.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.67. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $262.81. The stock has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.47, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.08%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

