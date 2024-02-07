The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,250 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.35% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $10,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 146.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,025.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 237.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $119,622.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,136.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,923,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,552,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $119,622.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,136.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.86.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of SMG opened at $55.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $88.61.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.88%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Stories

