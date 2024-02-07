The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Travelers Companies worth $31,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TRV opened at $213.01 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $215.71. The firm has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,291,671.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,045 shares of company stock worth $15,315,063. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

