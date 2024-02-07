Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 532,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 91,031 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.12% of Thomson Reuters worth $65,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,240,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $755,514,000 after purchasing an additional 919,603 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,584,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $573,125,000 after acquiring an additional 150,880 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,848,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,364,000 after acquiring an additional 814,295 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,876,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,833,000 after acquiring an additional 758,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

TRI opened at $149.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.09 and its 200-day moving average is $134.53. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $112.84 and a 52-week high of $152.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.21.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

