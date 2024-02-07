Thomson Reuters (TRI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect Thomson Reuters to post earnings of C$1.27 per share for the quarter.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TRI opened at C$201.30 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of C$151.86 and a 52 week high of C$205.19. The company has a market cap of C$91.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$194.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$181.92.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Heather Anne O’hagan sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.27, for a total transaction of C$103,095.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$88,367.58. In other news, Director Heather Anne O’hagan sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.27, for a total value of C$103,095.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at C$88,367.58. Also, Director Kriti Sharma sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.84, for a total value of C$714,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$32,853.20. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,923 shares of company stock worth $3,876,396. Insiders own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$185.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$133.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$222.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$180.00 to C$201.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$201.00 to C$211.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$185.29.

View Our Latest Report on TRI

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.