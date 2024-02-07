Thomson Reuters (TRI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect Thomson Reuters to post earnings of C$1.27 per share for the quarter.
Shares of TSE:TRI opened at C$201.30 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of C$151.86 and a 52 week high of C$205.19. The company has a market cap of C$91.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$194.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$181.92.
In other news, Director Heather Anne O’hagan sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.27, for a total transaction of C$103,095.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$88,367.58. In other news, Director Heather Anne O’hagan sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.27, for a total value of C$103,095.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at C$88,367.58. Also, Director Kriti Sharma sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.84, for a total value of C$714,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$32,853.20. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,923 shares of company stock worth $3,876,396. Insiders own 66.75% of the company’s stock.
Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.
