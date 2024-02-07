Timken (NYSE:TKR) Posts Earnings Results

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Timken had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Timken updated its FY24 guidance to $5.80-6.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.800-6.200 EPS.

Timken Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Timken stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,663. Timken has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $95.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TKR. Bank of America lowered shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Timken in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Insider Activity at Timken

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $370,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,578,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timken

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Timken by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,450,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,808,000 after purchasing an additional 29,889 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Timken by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,773,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,420,000 after buying an additional 112,617 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Timken by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,922,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,303 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Timken by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after acquiring an additional 562,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Timken by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,206,000 after acquiring an additional 29,003 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

