Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of TTNP opened at $5.72 on Friday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.25.
Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 302.61% and a negative net margin of 2,021.31%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals
About Titan Pharmaceuticals
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.
