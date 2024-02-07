Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of TTNP opened at $5.72 on Friday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.25.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 302.61% and a negative net margin of 2,021.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

