TMX Group Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:X)

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

TMX Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE:X traded down C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$33.92. 32,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,808. The company has a market cap of C$9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.28. TMX Group has a 12-month low of C$26.08 and a 12-month high of C$34.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

X has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on TMX Group to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on TMX Group to C$34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on TMX Group to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$48.63.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

