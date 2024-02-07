TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Raised to C$38.00 at Scotiabank

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TMX Group to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC lifted their target price on TMX Group to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on TMX Group to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$49.25.

Shares of TSE X traded down C$0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$33.89. The company had a trading volume of 125,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,283. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$26.08 and a 12 month high of C$34.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21. The stock has a market cap of C$9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.28.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

