Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $38.00

Shares of Tortilla Mexican Grill plc (LON:MEX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 38 ($0.48), with a volume of 100682 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.90 ($0.54).
Tortilla Mexican Grill Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,241.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 48.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 62.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1,072.50 and a beta of -0.06.
About Tortilla Mexican Grill
Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC operates and manages Mexican restaurants under the Tortilla brand. The company operates through owned and stores in the United Kingdom and the Middle East. Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
