TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Receives $28.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2024

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWNGet Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on TOWN. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of TowneBank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Our Latest Report on TowneBank

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TowneBank

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOWN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TowneBank by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 784,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,336,000 after acquiring an additional 31,755 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,888,000 after buying an additional 77,621 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in TowneBank by 150.3% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 38,696 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in TowneBank during the 4th quarter worth $558,000. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ TOWN opened at $27.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.83. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $31.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.90.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWNGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $155.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.67 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TowneBank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is currently 48.31%.

About TowneBank

(Get Free Report

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.