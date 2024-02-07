TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Receives $28.75 Average PT from Brokerages

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on TOWN. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of TowneBank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TowneBank

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TowneBank

TowneBank Trading Down 0.7 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOWN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TowneBank by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 784,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,336,000 after acquiring an additional 31,755 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,888,000 after buying an additional 77,621 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in TowneBank by 150.3% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 38,696 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in TowneBank during the 4th quarter worth $558,000. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TOWN opened at $27.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.83. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $31.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.90.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $155.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.67 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TowneBank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is currently 48.31%.

About TowneBank

(Get Free Report

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.