Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Raises Dividend to $1.10 Per Share

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03.

Tractor Supply has raised its dividend by an average of 40.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Tractor Supply has a payout ratio of 36.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tractor Supply to earn $11.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.7%.

TSCO stock opened at $233.79 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $251.17. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Tractor Supply last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 40.4% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 36.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 983.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 9,652 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens downgraded Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.40.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

