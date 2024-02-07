Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 15.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer cut Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.40.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Tractor Supply stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $235.97. The stock had a trading volume of 159,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,723. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.83%.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.