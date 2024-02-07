Tractor Supply to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a research note issued on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the specialty retailer will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tractor Supply’s current full-year earnings is $10.21 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s FY2024 earnings at $10.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.62 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TSCO. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.40.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $233.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.56. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $251.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 40.83%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

