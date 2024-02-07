Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Gap Down to $14.27

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.27, but opened at $13.68. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 56,029 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.71.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $243.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.44 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Transportadora de Gas del Sur

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

Further Reading

