Trees (OTCMKTS:CANN) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.08

Trees Co. (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.07. Trees shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 72,798 shares.

Trees Trading Up 8.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.81.

Trees (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trees had a negative return on equity of 385.42% and a negative net margin of 58.86%. The company had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter.

About Trees

Trees Corporation provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry in the United States. The company operates through Retail and Cultivation segments. It operates a licensed 17,000 square foot light deprivation greenhouse cultivation facility; and retail dispensary store in Englewood, Colorado, as well as retail stores in Portland, Oregon.

