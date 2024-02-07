Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Performance

Shares of TRT opened at $5.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Trio-Tech International has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $8.62.

Get Trio-Tech International alerts:

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.97 million during the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 2.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRT. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Trio-Tech International in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Trio-Tech International by 6.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Trio-Tech International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.