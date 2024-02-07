Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NYSE:TFPM)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report released on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Triple Flag Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

Triple Flag Precious Metals stock opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $17.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.10.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $49.43 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFPM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

