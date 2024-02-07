TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $569.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.03 million. TTM Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. TTM Technologies updated its Q1 guidance to $0.24-0.30 EPS.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.42. The stock had a trading volume of 301,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,180. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TTM Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $16.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TTMI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTM Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 73.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth $165,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 7.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

