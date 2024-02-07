Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

Twin Disc Stock Performance

TWIN stock opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $216.80 million, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.80. Twin Disc has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $16.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered Twin Disc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twin Disc

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWIN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Twin Disc by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Twin Disc by 28.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 15,648 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Twin Disc by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Twin Disc by 41.7% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Twin Disc by 12.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

