Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,598,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,447 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.86% of Tyson Foods worth $333,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.55. The company had a trading volume of 368,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,638. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $63.49.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -79.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSN. Bank of America raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

