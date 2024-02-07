Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Tyson Foods updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $55.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of -22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $63.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -79.35%.

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2,040.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

