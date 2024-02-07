Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $71.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UBER. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.09.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $70.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.00 billion, a PE ratio of 143.80 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $70.68.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,698,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,246,989 in the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies



Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

