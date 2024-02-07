UBS Group Trims Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Target Price to $108.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $117.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the casino operator’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.77% from the company’s previous close.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.08.

NASDAQ WYNN traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.21. 1,275,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,891,346. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $81.65 and a 52 week high of $117.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,252.00 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.37.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 654 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $61,410.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,025 shares in the company, valued at $8,453,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $61,410.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,025 shares in the company, valued at $8,453,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $1,090,822.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,830 shares in the company, valued at $25,227,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,250 shares of company stock worth $4,495,661 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,424,780 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $720,104,000 after buying an additional 100,246 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,958,745 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $734,913,000 after purchasing an additional 224,974 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,931,323 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $358,183,000 after purchasing an additional 20,091 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,910,031 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $412,938,000 after buying an additional 180,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343,729 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $246,906,000 after acquiring an additional 65,207 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

