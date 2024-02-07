UDR (NYSE:UDR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.100-2.220 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -. UDR also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.36-2.48 EPS.

UDR Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of UDR stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.31. 2,742,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,304,333. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. UDR has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $45.46.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on UDR. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of UDR from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of UDR from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 939,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UDR

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in UDR by 96.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in UDR by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in UDR by 256.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in UDR by 8.5% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in UDR in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UDR

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

