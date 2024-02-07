UDR (NYSE:UDR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.36-2.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.49. UDR also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.100-2.220 EPS.

UDR Trading Down 1.7 %

UDR stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.94. 1,431,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,257,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. UDR has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $45.46.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 122.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on UDR. Mizuho boosted their target price on UDR from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of UDR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered UDR from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 939,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UDR

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at about $913,594,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,969,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,585 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 30.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,091,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,587,000 after purchasing an additional 240,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

