UDR (NYSE:UDR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.36-2.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.49. UDR also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.100-2.220 EPS.
UDR Trading Down 1.7 %
UDR stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.94. 1,431,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,257,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. UDR has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $45.46.
UDR Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 122.63%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UDR
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 939,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On UDR
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at about $913,594,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,969,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,585 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 30.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,091,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,587,000 after purchasing an additional 240,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.
UDR Company Profile
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than UDR
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Insiders are selling these hot stocks on track for higher prices
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Mullen Automotive stock gains traction, can it reverse course?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Qualcomm extends Apple, Samsung deals, stock up on AI growth
Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.