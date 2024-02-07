Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.11

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.11 and last traded at $40.48, with a volume of 127882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.34.

UCTT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 2.00.

In other Ultra Clean news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 4,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $133,073.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,871.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ultra Clean news, insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 4,200 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $112,182.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,517.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 4,689 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $133,073.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,871.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,609 shares of company stock worth $342,943. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,211,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,962,000 after acquiring an additional 190,942 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,713,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,350,000 after acquiring an additional 112,769 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,394,000 after acquiring an additional 160,303 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,717,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,060,000 after purchasing an additional 21,864 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,599,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,508,000 after purchasing an additional 527,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

