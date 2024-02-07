Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.81

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.81 and last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 141775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ultrapar Participações from $4.60 to $5.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultrapar Participações presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.13.

Ultrapar Participações Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.58.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ultrapar Participações

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Ultrapar Participações by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,746,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 285,429 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,266,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 1,495,832 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,199,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 1,012,518 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 1,605,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,583,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 275,341 shares during the period. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

Featured Stories

