Umee Price Reaches $0.0038 on Exchanges (UMEE)

Umee (UMEE) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 7th. Umee has a market cap of $16.85 million and $176,892.35 worth of Umee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Umee token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Umee has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Umee

Umee was first traded on February 14th, 2022. Umee’s total supply is 12,303,154,593 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,432,500,000 tokens. Umee’s official Twitter account is @ux_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Umee’s official message board is medium.com/umeeblog. The official website for Umee is www.ux.xyz. The Reddit community for Umee is https://reddit.com/r/umeecrosschain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Umee Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UX is a blockchain-based lending platform prioritizing safety and programmability. It serves as a foundational blockchain, enabling application creation and financial tools, facilitating cross-chain leverage, liquidity, and debt instruments. UX promotes interoperability with various blockchains, including Cosmos, Ethereum, and layer two solutions. It operates on Tendermint BFT consensus, managed by validators who stake tokens for Proof of Stake consensus, ensuring network decentralization. Users can delegate tokens to validators, participating in governance and earning rewards in UX tokens. These tokens are used for governance, voting on protocol changes, and influencing DeFi parameters. Brent Xu, a veteran in blockchain and a former key member at Tendermint and ConsenSys, founded UX, originally named Umee, envisioning a versatile blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Umee using one of the exchanges listed above.

