Under Armour (UAA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect Under Armour to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Under Armour to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Under Armour Stock Performance

NYSE UAA opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.66. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Under Armour by 75.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 191,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 82,568 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 24.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $202,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 11.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 56.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Further Reading

