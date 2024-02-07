United States Steel Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

United States Steel has raised its dividend by an average of 71.0% per year over the last three years. United States Steel has a dividend payout ratio of 6.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect United States Steel to earn $5.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.5%.

Shares of X stock opened at $45.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.02.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United States Steel will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on X shares. Barclays reduced their price target on United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

In related news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,328,397.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,458 shares of company stock worth $13,049,275 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,925,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 155.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,980 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in United States Steel by 930.3% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,252,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,701,000 after buying an additional 1,131,304 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in United States Steel by 188.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,296,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,229,000 after buying an additional 847,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in United States Steel by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,142,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,613,000 after buying an additional 718,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

