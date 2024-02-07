Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.39

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.39 and last traded at $40.83, with a volume of 442938 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URBN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.27.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.26.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,051,370 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,246 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $753,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,250 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,608 shares during the period. Finally, Cercano Management LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,815,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

