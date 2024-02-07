USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.400-3.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $850.0 million-$920.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $912.3 million.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance

NYSE:USNA traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.56. The stock had a trading volume of 44,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.21 million, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.62. USANA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $69.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 4.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

